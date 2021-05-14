Rep. Eric Swalwell shouts in face of House staffer to defend mask-wearing
Published
Rep. Eric Swalwell gave a defense of wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, shouting into the face of a congressional staffer, “You...Full Article
Published
Rep. Eric Swalwell gave a defense of wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, shouting into the face of a congressional staffer, “You...Full Article
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finds herself embroiled in yet another high-profile feud with one of her fellow..