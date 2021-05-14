Biden scraps Trump Garden of Heroes honoring Kobe, Trebek, Bader Ginsburg
Published
President Joe Biden revoked three executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden revoked three executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Friday scrapped plans and revoked the executive order for the “National Garden of American Heroes” that..
The proposed garden would have included an array of high-profile individuals like basketball player Kobe Bryant and “Jeopardy!”..