Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg to cooperate in investigation
Published
Joel Greenberg, who is expected to plead guilty next week on multiple federal charges, will now be helping federal investigators who are...Full Article
Published
Joel Greenberg, who is expected to plead guilty next week on multiple federal charges, will now be helping federal investigators who are...Full Article
CBS news correspondent Major Garett reports on the latest news regarding Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenburg striking a deal with federal..
Greenberg will appear Monday in federal court in Orlando for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents. Read more:..