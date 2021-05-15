Arizona audit divides wobbling state GOP
State Senate Republicans' audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County has others worried the party is marginalizing itself ahead of the midterms.Full Article
On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Cindy McCain has a message for Arizona Republicans: “The election is over. Biden..
Arizona’s Republican-controlled Senate ordered an audit of some of the state’s mail-in ballots from the 2020 presidential..