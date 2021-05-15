Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building hosting media agencies
Published
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.Full Article
Published
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.Full Article
An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip. Video..
A fearless photographer seemed unfazed as he captured shots of al-Sharouk Tower as it collapsed after a devastating missile attack..
Authorities in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia were today (May 13) clearing the debris from an Israeli airstrike on a large..