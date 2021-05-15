Al Jazeera strongly condemns Israel’s destruction of Gaza offices
Published
Media network says bombing ‘clear act’ to stop journalists from reporting, says Israeli gov’t must be held accountable.Full Article
Published
Media network says bombing ‘clear act’ to stop journalists from reporting, says Israeli gov’t must be held accountable.Full Article
The Al-jalaa press building in Gaza City was destroyed by Israeli air forces on Saturday 15 May.
Several commanders of the Hamas militant group have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel announced..