An Israeli airstrike on Saturday (US time) targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media outlets. Hours later, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh,...Full Article
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with Al Jazeera and Associated Press
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building with AP, Al Jazeera offices
Bleacher Report AOL
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a 12-story building in Gaza that housed the offices of the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other..
More coverage
'Incredibly disturbing development': Israeli airstrike flattens media building in Gaza
Euronews English
The high-rise building, which housed several media outlets including AP and Al-Jazeera, was tarted by an Israeli airstrike on..
-
Israel destroys 12-story Gaza tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices
Zee News
-
Israeli Airstrike Demolishes Gaza Building That Held Al Jazeera, Associated Press Offices
Daily Caller
-
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media
Denver Post
-
WATCH: IDF Air Strike Destroys 12-Story Tower in Gaza Shared by AP, Al Jazeera and, Israel Says, Hamas Intel Assets
Mediaite