"Shocked and horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in Gaza
Published
"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today."Full Article
Published
"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today."Full Article
A high-rise building in Gaza City where Associated Press and Al-Jazeera are based was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes Saturday, as..
The AP says they are "shocked and horrified" by the destruction of the building where their offices have been located for a decade..