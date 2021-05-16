AT&T and Discovery in Talks to Merge Media Assets
AT&T and Discovery are discussing the possibility of combining media assets to create an entertainment and lifestyle content giant
There's some big news of another potential media merger, this time between AT&T and Discovery.
The deal would continue consolidation in a media business buffeted by cord-cutting and streaming.