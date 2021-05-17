LIVE UPDATES: Calls for Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire mount as violence continues
Published
Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes early Monday at several locations of Gaza City as the conflict moved into its second week.Full Article
Published
Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes early Monday at several locations of Gaza City as the conflict moved into its second week.Full Article
Palestinian health officials say 10 people have been killed in violence in the West Bank. The Israeli military says it has carried..
Hundreds of people have been arrested on rioting charges and the city of Lod was placed on lockdown after mobs of Jews and Arabs..