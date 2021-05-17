Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021
After the pageant was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a winner of the 2021 Miss Universe pageant was crowned on May 16, 2021.Full Article
Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Hollywood, Florida.
Miss India Adline Quadros Castelino bags fourth place at the competition.