A group of Australian cricketers have landed in Sydney after spending up to two weeks in the Maldives waiting for coronavirus border restrictions to be lifted on arrivals from India.Full Article
IPL Australian cricketers caught by India COVID ban return home after Maldives stopover
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australian cricketers arrive in Sydney after fleeing India
Sydney Morning Herald
The group fled the escalating COVID-19 crisis in India for the Maldives and touched down in Sydney on Monday morning.
-
Australia govt ''must avert new India repatriation flight fiasco''
MENAFN.com
-
Passengers miss India-Australia flight because of COVID-19
SeattlePI.com
-
Australians arriving home from India face old mining camp quarantine
MENAFN.com
-
News24.com | Australian court rejects challenge to India travel ban
News24
More coverage
Australia faces criticism over India travel ban
Australia on Tuesday defended its decision to penalize its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in..
Reuters - Politics
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' foreign members reach destinations, confirms team
Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Ashton Agar have been sent to the Maldives where they will quarantine due..
Zee News