Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe
Published
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant, which was delayed last year due to Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant, which was delayed last year due to Covid-19.Full Article
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi took her final walk as Miss Universe, and crowned Mexico's Andrea Meza as the winner of the 69th..
Miss Mexico beat out Miss Brazil and Miss Peru in the top three to claim the prestigious crown