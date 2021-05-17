Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
Published
The price of Bitcoin traded below $45,000 on Sunday after a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrency,...Full Article
Published
The price of Bitcoin traded below $45,000 on Sunday after a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrency,...Full Article
This week’s Bitcoin price crash, widely attributed to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss Elon Musk’s decision to stop the electric..
Tesla's CEO made the Twitter announcement this morning causing the price to fall