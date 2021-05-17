Palestinian killed after ramming car into 6 Israeli police in Jerusalem
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian driver who crashed his car into a police roadblock, injuring six officers, in a flashpoint
The incident comes as a fragile ceasefire holds in besieged Gaza, days after the end of a 11-day Israeli bombing campaign.
Palestinians living in flashpoint neighbourhood have been placed ‘under a siege’ by Israeli authorities, residents say.