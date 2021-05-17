Former Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to six federal charges
Published
Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, formally pleaded guilty on...Full Article
Published
Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, formally pleaded guilty on...Full Article
Skyler Henry reports Greenberg pleaded guilty to several federal charges today including sex trafficking a minor as part of a..
A former Florida official central to the federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz committed sex..