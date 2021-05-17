High-ranking Russian officials must not own real estate in US and Czech Republic

High-ranking Russian officials should not have real estate in Russia-unfriendly countries, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said May 17. For the time being, the list includes the United States and the Czech Republic. "High-ranking officials are prohibited from owning any type of real estate abroad and owning real estate in the Czech Republic or America. If they have real estate there, then they are not high-ranking officials. If they are high-ranking officials and have real estate there, then they should cease to be high-ranking officials, and it is up to our relevant departments and divisions of the presidential administration to deal with it," RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying. The Russian government approved the list of states that commit unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation on May 14. In accordance with the decree, the United States and the Czech Republic fall under the the provisions of the presidential decree from April 23, 2021 N243 "On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) in response to unfriendly actions of foreign states." The decree, among other things, makes it possible to prohibit "unfriendly states" from hiring citizens of other countries for work at their diplomatic missions on the territory of the Russian Federation.