UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled an ugly incident in a London neighbourhood linked to the current Israel-Palestine crisis as "shameful racism".A disturbing video showed a group of men in cars shouting abuse at passers-by...Full Article
'Shameful' anti-Semitic video shocks UK PM Boris Johnson
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
