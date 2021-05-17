Robert Durst’s family helped cover up disappearance, murder of wife: lawyers
Robert Durst’s Los Angeles trial in the murder of his longtime confidant, Susan Berman, is set to resume after a 14-month delay.Full Article
Prosecutors say the New York real estate heir killed his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 to prevent her from talking about his..
Robert Durst’s brother and father helped cover up the 1982 disappearance and murder of the real estate heir’s wife, Kathie..