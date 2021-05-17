Joe Biden remains millionaire, he and Jill paid 26 percent in taxes last year
Published
According to records released by the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid $157,414 in federal taxes in 2020.Full Article
Published
According to records released by the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid $157,414 in federal taxes in 2020.Full Article
It's no secret there's some confusion over infrastructure: what exactly it covers, and how President Joe Biden plans to change the..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns,..