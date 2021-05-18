Surfer killed in shark attack at Australian beach
Published
A surfer in Australia was killed in a shark attack on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The man, in his 50s, was attacked while surfing...Full Article
Published
A surfer in Australia was killed in a shark attack on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The man, in his 50s, was attacked while surfing...Full Article
A surfer has died after a suspected shark attack at a popular beach in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.
A surfer has died after being bitten by a shark at a beach north of Sydney, Australian authorities said Tuesday. Paramedics were..