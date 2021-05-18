5 things to know for Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Published
Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 55.06 per cent of the country's eligible population.Full Article
Published
Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 55.06 per cent of the country's eligible population.Full Article
The Sheriff of Pima County released a statement Tuesday talking about his approach to police reform.
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and..