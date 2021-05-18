McCarthy opposes bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The House is set to vote on the measure to create the panel Wednesday. McCarthy argued that multiple investigations into the riot already exist.Full Article
Democratic lawmakers are planning to move ahead with a bipartisan bill that would create a body to investigate the January 6th..
Watch VideoHouse Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he won’t support a proposal to form an independent,..