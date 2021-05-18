Thousands of migrants cross into Spain by sea from Morocco
Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border May 18, 2021 as thousands of migrants jumped fences or swam onto European soil.
Spain is responding to a record number of north African migrants crossing borders into the enclave of Ceuta in Morocco. Thousands..
By Graham Keeley
Spain's prime minister flew to the country's North African enclave Tuesday to contain a migration..