Ceuta: Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave
PM Pedro SÃ¡nchez vows to restore order as migrants wade and swim into Ceuta from Morocco.Full Article
Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African..
Spain’s prime minister vowed to “restore order” in the North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday after a record 6,000..