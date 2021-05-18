Biden takes new electric F-150 for a test drive: 'This sucker's quick'
It's not every day an American president gets to speed down a driving course in an electric pick-up truck trailed by Secret Service. But...Full Article
President Joe Biden made the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan on Tuesday, calling for government grants for new..
Gone are the days when buying an EV meant pottering around in a Nissan Leaf. Now, EVs are proper speed machines, as these 12 cars..