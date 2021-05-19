Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict
Published
Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it's trauma they've already seen repeatedly.
Published
Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it's trauma they've already seen repeatedly.
In any other circumstances, the major American news media and journalism associations would stand united in condemning a foreign..
Hamas official talks to Al Jazeera about Israel conflict.