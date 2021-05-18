Roger Federer loses in comeback at Geneva Open
Roger Federer played his first match on clay in nearly two years. However, it wasn’t the comeback that the legendary tennis player had hoped for.Full Article
Former World No. 1 loses after returning from two-month break; goes down 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Andujar
Roger Federer is looking forward to competing at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion..