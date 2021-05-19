Spencer Turnbull throws Detroit Tigers' eighth no-hitter, beats Seattle Mariners, 5-0
Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw the franchise's eighth no-hitter on Tuesday night in Seattle, dominating the Seattle...Full Article
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners, 5-0. Spencer Turnbull tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine. Turnbull becomes the..
With the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull's gem, the Seattle Mariners became the second team to be no-hit twice this season.