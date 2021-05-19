Jayson Tatum explodes for 50 as Boston Celtics claim 7th seed in NBA playoffs

Jayson Tatum explodes for 50 as Boston Celtics claim 7th seed in NBA playoffs

Upworthy

Published

In a scintillating all-around performance, Jayson Tatum went off for 50 points as the Celtics beat the Wizards 118-100 on Tuesday night...

Full Article