Jayson Tatum explodes for 50 as Boston Celtics claim 7th seed in NBA playoffs
Published
In a scintillating all-around performance, Jayson Tatum went off for 50 points as the Celtics beat the Wizards 118-100 on Tuesday night...Full Article
Published
In a scintillating all-around performance, Jayson Tatum went off for 50 points as the Celtics beat the Wizards 118-100 on Tuesday night...Full Article
Tatum's 50 points in a win over the Wizards propelled Boston to a tough upcoming playoff matchup against Brooklyn.