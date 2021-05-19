NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President...Full Article
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President...Full Article
The New York attorney general office’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which has been underway since 2019, will also..
In a statement, the New York state attorney general wrote, "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the..