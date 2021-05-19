Mouse Plague Hits Australia With Over $100M in Damages but PETA Won’t Allow Killing of Rodents
Published
The mouse plague crisis hits Eastern Australia and causes $100M Damages. PETA asks farmers to avoid killing the rodents.Full Article
Published
The mouse plague crisis hits Eastern Australia and causes $100M Damages. PETA asks farmers to avoid killing the rodents.Full Article
A global animal rights organisation has pleaded with farmers "not to kill" the mice plaguing regional Australia, arguing the..