Met's Batter Kevin Pillar Takes a 94 Mph Fastball to the Face

Met's Batter Kevin Pillar Takes a 94 Mph Fastball to the Face

eBaums World

Published

Mets' Kevin Pillar was hit in face by 94 mph fastball that got away from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. Incredibly, Pillar later tweets, "Scary moment but I'm doing fine!"

Full Article