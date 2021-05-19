Mets' Kevin Pillar was hit in face by 94 mph fastball that got away from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. Incredibly, Pillar later tweets, "Scary moment but I'm doing fine!"Full Article
Met's Batter Kevin Pillar Takes a 94 Mph Fastball to the Face
Mets players can see themselves in chilling Kevin Pillar scene
The Mets and the Braves, to a man, saw Kevin Pillar get clocked in the face by a 94.5 mph fastball out of the fingers of..
Upworthy
Kevin Pillar takes fastball to face in Mets' win over Atlanta
Pillar was bloodied by a 95 mph pitch from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb; Mets starter Taijuan Walker left game after three scoreless..
Newsday