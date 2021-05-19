Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco
Armored vehicles were guarding Ceuta's beach on Tuesday, and soldiers and police used batons to clear migrants from the beach.Full Article
Madrid ups border security in the North African enclave, returns thousands to Morocco, and fires tear gas into the buffer zone.
Spain is responding to a record number of north African migrants crossing borders into the enclave of Ceuta in Morocco. Thousands..