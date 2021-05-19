Sinead O’Connor Is A Phony – OpEd

Sinead O'Connor is back in the news, this time hawking her memoir, "Rememberings." It turns out that the chain-smoking perennially troubled entertainer says she has difficulty remembering what happened to her life after she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1992.
O'Connor was roundly...
Sinead O'Connor is back in the news, this time hawking her memoir, "Rememberings." It turns out that the chain-smoking perennially troubled entertainer says she has difficulty remembering what happened to her life after she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1992.