Tony La Russa Denies Clubhouse Rift Over Yermín Mercedes Home Run
Published
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is holding firm to his stance on Yermín Mercedes swinging at a 3-0 pitch in Monday's blowout game...Full Article
Published
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is holding firm to his stance on Yermín Mercedes swinging at a 3-0 pitch in Monday's blowout game...Full Article
Mercedes was thrown at by the Twins on Tuesday night, after his controversial home run in the game prior.
The White Sox rookie went deep off a position player with a 3-0 count; his manager wasn't happy