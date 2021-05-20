Yankees Reinstate Gleyber Torres From Injured List
Before this evening's game against the Rangers, the Yankees announced they reinstated shortstop Gleyber Torres from the injured list. Torres is …Full Article
The shortstop returned from COVID-19 list and was in the starting lineup and batting fifth against Texas.
The Yankees have placed Gleyber Torres on the COVID-19 injured list after the shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus for the..