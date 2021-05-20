Mystery Box Craze Sweeping China Yields Dead Puppies and Kittens, Sparking Outrage

Inside China's Mystery Box Craze is something unexpected that catches anyone by surprise; open the package, and there might be a dead cat or puppy. This has drawn outrage from netizens for its sheer inhumanity.

