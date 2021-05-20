Women who had defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (so-called PIP implants), should receive compensation, a court has ruled.Full Article
Breast implant victims should be compensated, French court rules
Breast implant victims to receive compensation
The French court ruling affects more than 2,500 women who were victims of the PIP breast implant scandal.
BBC News