Emotional Matthew Perry comforted by Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends' trailer
An emotional Matthew Perry was comforted by “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston in a new trailer for the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion.Full Article
A preview trailer for HBO Max’s eagerly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special has been released ahead of its airing on May 27.