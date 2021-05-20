Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic Low

Watch VideoThe number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined...
