Russia to welcome foreign fans for Euro 2020 visa free
Foreign fans will be able to come to Russia for Euro 2020 matches without a visa, Sport24 reports. In order to come to Russia, a Fan ID and a negative PCR test will be required. A simplified visa procedure is provided for tournament participants, media representatives and volunteers. St. Petersburg is one of eleven cities that will host European Championship matches. The first match of Euro 2020 in Russia will be held on June 12 between Belgium and Russia.