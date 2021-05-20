January 6 commission vote: Prospects bleak that 10 Republicans would buck McConnell
Published
After the House passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6, Senate Republicans look poised...Full Article
Published
After the House passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6, Senate Republicans look poised...Full Article
The vote was a victory for Democrats, who were joined by 35 Republicans in pushing for a full accounting of the deadly riot. But..