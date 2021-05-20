New restrictions before May long weekend will limit outdoor gatherings in Manitoba
Published
Another round of restrictions is being put in place this weekend as Manitoba continues to try to lower the COVID-19 case count.Full Article
Published
Another round of restrictions is being put in place this weekend as Manitoba continues to try to lower the COVID-19 case count.Full Article
Murphy said indoor capacity will rise to 50% three days early, on Friday, May 7. That will allow proms to take place over the..