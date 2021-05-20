Alaska man survives near-deadly encounter with brown bear that bit his head
An Alaska man was able to bind up his wounds and call 911 after being mauled by a brown bear that bit him multiple times on the head.Full Article
An Alaska man conducting a land survey was able to bind up his wounds and call 911 after being mauled by a brown bear that bit him..
Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his..