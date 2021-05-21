Israel And Hamas Agree To Cease-Fire After International Pressure

Watch VideoEleven days of war between Israeli forces and Hamas are paused, at least for now. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a truce after days of increasing pressure from around the world, including President Biden.
But the rocket fire has already taken its toll.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that Israel has...
