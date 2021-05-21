Within the next decade, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles. That possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate lessons learned from the current pandemic on how our body's immunity changes over...Full Article
Will COVID-19 Eventually Become Just A Seasonal Nuisance?
Science Daily