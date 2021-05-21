Lady Gaga says she was impregnated by producer that raped her at 19
The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."Full Article
Lady Gaga is bravely opening up about her sexual assault experience. In the first episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry‘s new..