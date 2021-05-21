Lady Gaga Discusses Being Pregnant, ‘Total Psychotic Break’ After Being Raped at 19
The singer recalls reliving the pain of when her abuser “dropped me off, pregnant, on a corner.”Full Article
Lady Gaga said she suffered a “total psychotic break” after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist.
