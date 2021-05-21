Russell Westbrook delivers on midseason vow, leads Washington Wizards to playoffs
Published
Russell Westbrook told the Wizards midseason they would make the playoffs. On Thursday, he delivered on his vow.Full Article
Published
Russell Westbrook told the Wizards midseason they would make the playoffs. On Thursday, he delivered on his vow.Full Article
The No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets will face the winner of tonight's play-in tournament game between the Washington Wizards and the..
Russell Westbrook told the Wizards midseason they would make the playoffs. On Thursday, he delivered on his vow.